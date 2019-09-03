Die-hard fans celebrate ‘Andrew Luck Day’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Colts fans shared their feelings about Mayor Joe Hogsett declaring Tuesday, September 3, “Andrew Luck Day” in the city.

Hogsett gave the former quarterback an official proclamation, encouraging residents, fans and community leaders to remember the city-wide impact he made.

Today is officially “Andrew Luck Day” as we celebrate the impact the former quarterback has had on Indianapolis. From his involvement at @RileyChildrens, to the “Change the Play” program, to the “Andrew Luck Book Club” #ThankYouAndrewLuck for your work in our city. pic.twitter.com/xMzJpFyuJv — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) September 3, 2019

Since joining the Colts in 2012 as the NFL’s top draft pick, Luck has proven himself to be a dedicated, hardworking member of the Indianapolis community, both on and off the field.

All In spoke with Perry Fiscus and Randy Collins, members of the “Indy Blue Crew” who talked about the proclamation after dealing with the heartbreaking news of Luck’s retirement.

“We are going to miss him, but we get that Andrew needed to go and we respect him for the decision and we wish him well,” Fiscus said.

“We had a lot of exciting games with him here and I’m proud to wear the jersey,” Collins added.

Hogsett says Luck will remain a “Hoosier for life” for making his presence known with his dedication to Riley Hospital for Children, where he delivered gifts, caroled during the holidays, sent messages of encouragement to staff, and made surprise visits to patients fighting for their lives.

“He [was with] the kids, he had a great sense of humor and he was always positive… thank you Andrew, thank you very much,” Collins said.

Luck established the “Change the Play” program to teach kids around the state about proper nutrition, physical fitness, and education. He also created the “Andrew Luck Book Club,” promoting the power of literacy and education to readers of all ages and abilities.

The city has encouraged residents to use their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts Tuesday to share why they are thankful Andrew Luck is a part of the Indianapolis community using #ThankYouAndrewLuck.