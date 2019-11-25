Dull’s Tree Farm prepares for Christmas season

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — For the Dull family, the holiday season is the busiest time of year.

“Christmas is a joyful holiday and something that people decorate heavily for to get into that Christmas spirit,” said co-owner Lucas Dull.

Christmas isn’t just a season at the Dull’s Tree Farm. They believe it’s a way of life. It’s a chance to share the spirit of Christmas with their customers and encourage them to hand down the tradition of going into their field of trees to find the perfect one for their family.

The farm features trees grown and cut especially for the holidays, including Scotch Pine, White Pine and Canaan Fir trees.

“We always say we don’t just sell Christmas trees,” said co-owner Lucas Dull. “We sell the experience.”

The farm also holds different events during the holidays, including its “Trees for Troops” event, where the farm delivers 200 trees to military bases here in America and overseas.

They also have an event dedicated to dog lovers. The South Central Newfoundland Club comes to the farm with their big woolly dogs to be your tree shopping assistants. The dogs personally pull your tree from the field to the processing area. Some pull a cart, some pull a sled, some hook on to a tarp. They work in groups and by themselves.

Dull says even though getting ready for the holiday season can be a little hectic, it’s worth it when they can they put smiles on their customers’ faces.

“The whole point of us putting all this effort into the farm all year long is to share it with people and bring joy to other people as well,” Dull said.

Dull’s Tree Farm Christmas Tree Season Hours:

Friday, Nov. 29, opening day: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday-Friday: 3-6 p.m.

Sundays: 1-6 p.m.

For more information about the prices for Christmas trees and the events happening at the farm during the holidays, click here.

