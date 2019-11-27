Eiteljorg Museum features new iconic landmarks in Jingle Rails exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Eiteljorg Museum has become a popular place to visit during the holidays. That’s due in large part to the growth of the Jingle Rails attraction.

Jingle Rails is an exhibit that showcases a collection of nine G-scale model electric trains running through bridges, trestles and tunnels, rolling past iconic scenes and landmarks of the American West and the skyline of downtown Indianapolis.

In this year’s Jingle Rails display, some of the favorite miniature recreations are back, including Monument Circle and Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone National Park, the Golden Gate Bridge and more.

Applied Imagination, a group that is nationally known for putting these displays together across the country, creatively built the entire exhibit out of all-natural materials and topped it all off with holiday lighting.

“When we came up with Jingle Rails, it was really important for us to capture the essence of Indianapolis,” Bert Beiswanger, director of marketing said.

A major new feature at this year’s Jingle Rails is an artistic representation of one of Indy’s best-known landmarks: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The display recreates the iconic IMS oval (with two fanciful IndyCars racing around the track), the pagoda, scoring pylon, flag stand, grandstands and the Yard of Bricks finish line with the Goodyear Blimp flying overhead, accentuated by authentic race day sound effects.

“There’s probably nothing more iconic than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, so we’re really thrilled to add this to the display,” Beiswanger said. “It’s a remarkable work of art.”

Other new eye-catching elements in the model train layout are the historic Spanish colonial missions of the southwest, including the Alamo, the San Francisco de Asis Mission and several others.

This year, to give more families a chance to enjoy the exhibit, the museum will be kept open late every Monday in December, until 8 p.m.

The Jingle Rails experience is included with regular Eiteljorg Museum admission, and children ages 4 and under are free. Adult admission is $15, and advance discount tickets can be purchased on the Eiteljorg Museum website.

The exhibit is open now through January 20.