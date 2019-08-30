‘Every Part Matters’ mural project grows across Indiana businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It was an idea that became a movement in the name of art: “Every Part Matters.”

Steve Sanner, president and owner of Jiffy Lube of Indiana, said the idea emerged as a solution to a graffiti problem at one shop.

“We had one of our shops in Broad Ripple being tagged with graffiti,” Sanner said.

Someone suggested that if local artists painted over the building with a mural, graffiti artists would respect the art and leave it alone.

The plan worked. Soon other shops got involved, and so did the Arts Council of Indianapolis.

Now there are 14 murals painted on Jiffy Lubes across the state.

The 14th mural went up on their location at the corner of East 79th Street and Fall Creek Road.

Check out our interview with the artist, Christina Hollering, as she talks about the inspiration behind her work and what this project means to local artists like her.

Jiffy Lube of Indiana is done with murals for this year, but Sanner says they don’t plan to stop at 14 murals.

“We plan on having these at all of our locations in Indiana,” Sanner said.

For more about the “Every Part Matters” project and when and where the next mural will go up, click here.