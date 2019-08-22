Families invited to Brickyard Pit Stop Paddle Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Downtown Canal will take center stage as it plays host for the second annual Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Brickyard Pit Stop Paddle competition Thursday night.

The event is put on by Downtown Indy, Inc. and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Businesses, friends and families are forming teams of eight to race in paddle boats on a portion of the canal.

This is only the second year for the race, but now organizers have turned the competition into a fun evening the entire family can enjoy.

A free public concert will take place during the event featuring My Yellow Rickshaw.

Races will start at 5 p.m. and are structured with four team members starting near the Ohio Street Bridge, pedaling and paddling to the New York Street Bridge to switch places with the four remaining team members to race back to the start.

ALL IN’s Randall Newsome got in a pedal boat to see if he had what it takes to get in the race.

The winning team receives the Grand Prize: 16 tickets to the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line race on Sept. 8, eight Wheel Fun Rentals pedal boat rides, eight VIP Sunset Cinema on the Canal experiences to view “Grease” and bragging rights.

All spectators are invited to come to the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center – Canal level (Brickyard Pit Stop Paddle Fest HQ) for food and drinks from 4:30 – 7 p.m., as well as the new Paddle Fest concert.

Everyone is invited to watch a free outdoor movie along the canal during Sunset Cinema on the Canal. A large movie screen will be located on the north end of the Canal near the Admiral Spruance Basin.

Movie-goers are invited to bring blankets,chairs and picnics to enjoy the movies on the grassy areas. Food and drinks will be available to purchase near Canal 337 by Thomas Caterers from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

For those interested in an in-water, one-of-a-kind experience, individuals 21 and older can pay $20 and receive a floating innertube (to keep) to watch the movie in the Canal, along with two Sun King beers.

Click here to register.

Note: Parking is available at nearby parking meters as well as at the White River State Park Parking Garage. Parking will not be available at the Indiana Historical Society parking lot.