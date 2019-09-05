Fishers YMCA to host pool party for pets, owners

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers YMCA on Saturday will host its 11th annual Doggie Dip.

During the event, which had its preview Wednesday, pet owners in the community are encouraged to bring out their four-legged canine family members for a fun day at the pool.

This year, the YMCA joined with Humane Society for Hamilton County to help showcase 10 sheltered dogs that are looking for forever homes. During Wednesday’s preview, the YMCA opened the pool and gave its recommendations on the best spots for the pooches to enjoy.

“It’s a special day. It’s a special time for the dogs, for the families and, really, the community,” said Fishers YMCA Executive Director Jake Reardon-McSoley.

Megan Bousley with the Humane Society for Hamilton County said watching the dogs have fun in the water reminded her of why the group’s mission is so important.

“Playing with the dogs, absolutely getting to see them having a blast, it validates everything we do,” she said.

The YMCA’s Reardon-McSoley said, “There’s a lot of great rescue dogs out there. I know we have a rescue dog and he’s great. We love him with all our heart and couldn’t be happier.”

“I just encourage everyone out there who’s considering to think hard about” adopting, he said.

Doggie Dip will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Tickets may be purchased in advance at or at the door. They are $10 for a dog.

There are a few rules to follow before a dog can jump in the pool: