Hospital staff give baby girl special ‘graduation’ after spending 135 days in NICU

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Taylor and Spencer Moon have waited to take their baby girl home for 135 days.

Hartley Moon was born at just 23-weeks-old. She weighed just over a pound at birth.

Hartley and her parents were in for a long road in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the IU Health North Hospital in Carmel.

Four months later, not only did Hartley survive, but she was healthy enough for her parents to finally take her home.

The nurses in the NICU decided to plan a special sendoff for the family of three.

They organized a graduation ceremony for Hartley. Nurses, friends and family lined the hallways and cheered as the Moons walked down the hall and out of the hospital together for the first time with their baby girl.

“135 days, what’s 10 more minutes,” one of the nurses laughed towards the end of the walk.

Hartley’s mother Taylor talked about how special the bond she’s built with the care team has become.

“They’ve become like family to us,” she said.

If you want to get an idea of how healthy Hartley was when she walked out of the hospital, it shows in her weight when she left.

She came in at just over a pound when she was born, but now she weighs eight-pounds-six-ounces.