How to make Annessa’s 15-Minute Homemade Cranberry Sauce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will beat the canned any day!
Annessa’s 15-Minute Homemade Cranberry Sauce
1 bag fresh cranberries
2 little tangerines/mandarins/clementines
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup raw local honey
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, add cranberries and heat to medium-high. Add in the zest of the citrus, and squeeze in the juice of the citrus. Add salt. Stir and cook for 5 minutes. Cranberries will start to pop, and mash them to the side of the pan with a fork as they soften.
- Pour in honey and maple syrup. Turn heat to medium and stir occasionally. Cook another 10 minutes, popping the cranberries by mashing them as they cook.
- Turn heat off, stir in vanilla. If desired, add in two cinnamon sticks. Sauce will thicken as it cools. Serve warm and store in the refrigerator!
Notes
Ground cinnamon and a pinch of cloves may be added for another holiday flavor.
Any orange citrus will work in this recipe if tangerines, mandarins or clementines are not available.
Serve sauce on a charcuterie board, use sauce as a sandwich spread, or serve alongside any protein.
Sauce may be served warmed or cooled – it is delicious either way!
Prep time: 5 minutes.
Total time: 15-20 minutes.
Serves: about 12.
Serving size: 1/4 cup.
Nutrition Facts: Calories, 92.7, Total Fat 0 g, Saturated Fat 0 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0 g, Monounsaturated Fat 0 g, Cholesterol 0 mg, Sodium 0.9 mg, Potassium 17.2 mg, Total Carbohydrate 24.6 g, Dietary Fiber 1.2 g, Sugars 22.8 g, Protein 0 g.