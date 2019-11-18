How to make Annessa’s 15-Minute Homemade Cranberry Sauce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will beat the canned any day!

Annessa’s 15-Minute Homemade Cranberry Sauce

1 bag fresh cranberries

2 little tangerines/mandarins/clementines

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup raw local honey

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, add cranberries and heat to medium-high. Add in the zest of the citrus, and squeeze in the juice of the citrus. Add salt. Stir and cook for 5 minutes. Cranberries will start to pop, and mash them to the side of the pan with a fork as they soften. Pour in honey and maple syrup. Turn heat to medium and stir occasionally. Cook another 10 minutes, popping the cranberries by mashing them as they cook. Turn heat off, stir in vanilla. If desired, add in two cinnamon sticks. Sauce will thicken as it cools. Serve warm and store in the refrigerator!

Notes

Ground cinnamon and a pinch of cloves may be added for another holiday flavor.

Any orange citrus will work in this recipe if tangerines, mandarins or clementines are not available.

Serve sauce on a charcuterie board, use sauce as a sandwich spread, or serve alongside any protein.

Sauce may be served warmed or cooled – it is delicious either way!

Prep time: 5 minutes.

Total time: 15-20 minutes.

Serves: about 12.

Serving size: 1/4 cup.

Nutrition Facts: Calories, 92.7, Total Fat 0 g, Saturated Fat 0 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0 g, Monounsaturated Fat 0 g, Cholesterol 0 mg, Sodium 0.9 mg, Potassium 17.2 mg, Total Carbohydrate 24.6 g, Dietary Fiber 1.2 g, Sugars 22.8 g, Protein 0 g.