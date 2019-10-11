How to make Annessa’s 3 Ingredient Chicken Fingers

Fresh from the News 8 over, Annessa’s 3 Ingredient Chicken Fingers are ready to eat. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is an easy dinner the whole family will love.

Three-ingredient chicken fingers are made tender by marinating in Greek yogurt.

They are made crispy with delicious kettle-cooked BBQ chips.

Paired with an irresistible dip, these tenders will make everyone at the table happy.

Bonus: The chicken fingers can be halfway prepped then frozen and on hand to bake anytime.

Annessa’s 3 Ingredient Chicken Fingers

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 bag kettle-cooked BBQ flavored potato chips

Preheat oven to 400º. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a Zip Top bag, add chicken tenders and Greek yogurt. Close bag and massage with hands to make sure that yogurt is coating each tender. While tenders are marinating, pour entire bag of kettle-cooked BBQ chips into a food processor. Blend on high until chips are crushed and crumbly. Place crushed potato chips onto a separate piece of parchment paper or onto a plate. Remove each tender and coat it in the BBQ chip crumbs, then lay on the parchment-coated baking sheet. Repeat for the rest of the tenders. Bake tenders for 25 minutes, until cooked through.