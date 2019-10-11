How to make Annessa’s 3 Ingredient Chicken Fingers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is an easy dinner the whole family will love.
Three-ingredient chicken fingers are made tender by marinating in Greek yogurt.
They are made crispy with delicious kettle-cooked BBQ chips.
Paired with an irresistible dip, these tenders will make everyone at the table happy.
Bonus: The chicken fingers can be halfway prepped then frozen and on hand to bake anytime.
Annessa’s 3 Ingredient Chicken Fingers
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 bag kettle-cooked BBQ flavored potato chips
- Preheat oven to 400º. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a Zip Top bag, add chicken tenders and Greek yogurt. Close bag and massage with hands to make sure that yogurt is coating each tender.
- While tenders are marinating, pour entire bag of kettle-cooked BBQ chips into a food processor. Blend on high until chips are crushed and crumbly. Place crushed potato chips onto a separate piece of parchment paper or onto a plate.
- Remove each tender and coat it in the BBQ chip crumbs, then lay on the parchment-coated baking sheet. Repeat for the rest of the tenders.
- Bake tenders for 25 minutes, until cooked through.