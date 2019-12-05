How to make Annessa’s 5-Ingredient Holiday Chocolate Drops

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a decadent bite of toasted coconut and crushed almonds all wrapped up in nutrient-dense dark chocolate.

These are gluten-free and not baked, so we keep it simple. They are also the answer to needing a fun and sophisticated delicious treat for a holiday party or gift, or to eat yourself.

Annessa’s 5-Ingredient Holiday Chocolate Drops

1 cup raw almonds, roughly chopped (or use sliced almonds)

1 cup unsweetened shaved coconut (unsweetened)

2 cups dark chocolate chips (60 – 70% cacao or greater)

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

Sea salt

Preheat oven to 400º. Place chopped almonds on a baking sheet and roast from 5-7 minutes until golden brown. Add flaked coconut during the last two minutes (simply sprinkle it on top of the almonds) and take it out as soon as it turns light brown. Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe dish. Microwave for 1 minute, then stir. Microwave another 30 seconds, stirring again. If chocolate is not fully smooth, continue to microwave in 10-second intervals until the chocolate is fully melted. Be careful not to let it overheat! Stir in toasted almonds and coconut. Drop by heaping tablespoon fulls onto parchment paper. Sprinkle a few pomegranate seeds and a pinch of sea salt onto each. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes (or let set 2-4 hours). Enjoy!

Notes

– Always melt chocolate in intervals and stir in-between so that chocolate does not get overly heated nor burn. Even overheating the chocolate will change it’s texture a bit and not in a good way.

– To get uniform chocolate drops, or for a different presentation, scoop chocolate mixture into a mini-muffin tin filled with liners. This is a great idea if you’re giving them as gifts!

– Refrigerate chocolate drops to speed up the cooling process.

Serving Size: 1.

Prep Time: 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Amount Per Serving: Calories 44.6, Total Fat 3.6 g, Saturated Fat 1.4 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.4 g, Monounsaturated Fat 1.1 g, Cholesterol 0.0 mg, Sodium 8.2 mg, Potassium 25.0 mg, Total Carbohydrate 3.0 g, Dietary Fiber 0.8 g, Sugars 1.0 g, Protein 1.0 g