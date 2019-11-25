How to make Annessa’s Best-Ever Brined Turkey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brining the Thanksgiving turkey is the ultimate technique for a juicy, delicious turkey infused with flavor.

This recipes uses a simple technique and doesn’t leave a mess in your kitchen.

The Best-Ever Brine will make for the BEST turkey you’ve ever had!

1 1/2 cup kosher salt

4 oranges, cut into quarters or slices

1 large red onion onion, cut into quarters or slices

10 garlic cloves, smashed

1/4 cup whole peppercorns

2 ounces fresh thyme

8 ounces pure maple syrup (or dark brown sugar)

1. In a large food-service-grade bucket or cooler, add 1 gallon hot water. Pour in salt and stir until salt is completely dissolved.

2. Add 4-5 pounds of ice, stirring. Add in the rest of the ingredients, then put in your turkey (12- to 18-pound turkey recommended). Add enough cold water to cover the turkey.

3. Let brine for 12-36 hours. Remove turkey from brine and baked as desired!

Pro Tips: