How to make Annessa’s Best-Ever Brined Turkey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brining the Thanksgiving turkey is the ultimate technique for a juicy, delicious turkey infused with flavor.
This recipes uses a simple technique and doesn’t leave a mess in your kitchen.
The Best-Ever Brine will make for the BEST turkey you’ve ever had!
- 1 1/2 cup kosher salt
- 4 oranges, cut into quarters or slices
- 1 large red onion onion, cut into quarters or slices
- 10 garlic cloves, smashed
- 1/4 cup whole peppercorns
- 2 ounces fresh thyme
- 8 ounces pure maple syrup (or dark brown sugar)
1. In a large food-service-grade bucket or cooler, add 1 gallon hot water. Pour in salt and stir until salt is completely dissolved.
2. Add 4-5 pounds of ice, stirring. Add in the rest of the ingredients, then put in your turkey (12- to 18-pound turkey recommended). Add enough cold water to cover the turkey.
3. Let brine for 12-36 hours. Remove turkey from brine and baked as desired!
Pro Tips:
- Use this recipe as a template to exchange other ingredients that you have on hand. Red onions can be exchanged for sweet onions, oranges can be exchanged for any citrus, thyme can be exchanged for rosemary, maple syrup for honey.
- Use a food-service-grade bag in the bucket or cooler for easy clean up.