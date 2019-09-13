How to make Annessa’s Freezable Breakfast Pizzas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe from Friday’s “All IN.”
Annessa’s Freezable Breakfast Pizzas
4 whole wheat sandwich thins, separated in half
6 eggs, beaten
2 large chicken sausages
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- Preheat oven to a low broil. On a baking sheet, spray a light coating of nonstick cooking spray. Lay the 8 sandwich thin halves on the baking sheet so they are not touching. Give each one a light spray of cooking spray.
- Place them in the oven for 2 minutes, just until lightly toasted. Remove.
- In a medium skillet, scramble the 6 eggs. Remove and set aside on a plate. Then sauté the chicken sausage in the same skillet. Once the sausage is browned on the edges, remove and set aside.
- On each pizza, place 2 tablespoons scrambled eggs. Put about 1 tablespoons of the diced chicken sausage on top, and sprinkle 2 tablespoons shredded cheese over.
- Toast in the oven on a low broil until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove and let cool. Eat or freeze in zip-top bags to have for a quick and easy morning breakfast.
*To enjoy later: remove from freezer and microwave on a paper towel or plate for 30 seconds, until Breakfast Pizza is hot throughout.