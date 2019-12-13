How to make Annessa’s Gluten-Free Chai Latte Cupcakes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — These cupcakes are infused with chai and made healthier by using coconut flour. They are the flavor of the holidays!
Ingredients
Makes 12 cupcakes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
- 5 chai tea bags
- 8 large eggs
- 3 tablespoons coconut oil
- 2/3 cup raw, local honey
- 1 cup coconut flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 1/2 cup coconut whipped cream, thawed
- 4 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes
Method
- Preheat oven to 375º.
- Boil water and pour about 1 cup over teabags in a large mug. Let tea steep 7 minutes. Remove tea bags and let liquid cool.
- In a medium bowl, whisk eggs. Add honey and coconut oil, whisking well. Measure out 3/4 cup of the strong chai tea, and slowly pour it into the bowl, whisking as your pour. Sprinkle on coconut flour and baking soda, and stir together until mixture thickens.
- Spray a 12-count muffin tin with nonstick spray. Divide batter among the muffin tins. Bake for 17-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- Remove cupcakes and let cool completely. When ready to serve, top each with 2 tablespoons coconut whipped cream and 1 teaspoon coconut flakes. Enjoy!
Pro tips:
- If pre-made coconut whipped cream is not available, use a can of coconut cream sweetened with a touch of honey.
- Cupcakes may be made in mini-muffin tins. Just reduce cooking time to 10-12 minutes.
- Try adding cinnamon to the coconut topping.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
1 cupcake: Calories 180.5, Total Fat 7.7 g, Saturated Fat 4.3 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.7 g, Monounsaturated Fat 1.2 g, Cholesterol 124.0 mg, Sodium 204.7 mg, Potassium 58.5 mg, Total Carbohydrate 23.9 g, Dietary Fiber 4.0 g, Sugars 16.1 g, Protein: 5.5 g
1 cupcake with 2 tablespoons topping and 1 teaspoon coconut: Calories 220.5, Total Fat 10.6 g, Saturated Fat 6.6 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.7 g, Monounsaturated Fat 1.2 g, Cholesterol 124.0 mg, Sodium 205.1 mg, Potassium 58.5 mg, Total Carbohydrate 28.3 g, Dietary Fiber 4.2 g, Sugars 18.2 g, Protein 5.6 g