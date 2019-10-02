How to make Annessa’s Gluten-Free Mini Pumpkin Muffins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s nothing like hot muffins with a giant cup of coffee on a crisp fall morning.

These Mini Pumpkin Muffins are gluten-free, have no refined-sugar, and are made with almond flour. I hope you find them easy, perfect for sweater-weather, and delicious.

Annessa’s Gluten-Free Mini Pumpkin Muffins

2 eggs

1/2 cup Dannon® Oikos Triple Zero™ Greek Yogurt Vanilla

1/3 cup pure pumpkin puree (homemade or from a can)

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup raw honey

1-1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons almond flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted

Topping

1/4 cup pecans, chopped

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium bowl, beat eggs with a whisk or fork for 1 minute. Add yogurt, pumpkin, and honey, and whisk again until smooth.

2. Spinkle almond flour (1 1/2 cups, plus an additional 2 tablespoons), pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, and salt on top. Stir together until evenly incorporated. Pour in coconut oil, and stir. Batter is ready to go!

3. In a mini-muffin tin that’s been well sprayed with nonstick cooking spray (or coated with coconut oil), scoop batter so that each muffin cup is 2/3 of the way full (don’t overfill them!) You should be able to get 30 mini-muffins from this batter.

4. Mix together pecans and ground cinnamon in a small bowl, and sprinkle a little on top of each unbaked muffin.

5. Put in the oven and bake for 14 – 16 minutes, until done. Remove and let muffins cool. They should easily pop out of the pan by tilting it a little bit and giving them encouragement! Enjoy!

Prep time: 5 minutes.

Total time: 20 minutes.

Recipe makes: 30 mini-muffins.