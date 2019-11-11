How to make Annessa’s Perfect Pie Crust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Annessa’s Monday recipe is here to help you get ready for all the Thanksgiving baking!

This pie crust is tender and flaky. The secret is frozen butter and using ice water. Annessa says you won’t regret making it!

1 cup butter (2 sticks), cubed and frozen

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

8-10 tablespoons ice water

Put the butter, flour and salt in a food processor, and pulse lightly just until the mixture resembles wet sand. Add the water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing briefly after each spoonful of water. Keep adding water until the dough just begins to gather into larger clumps. Transfer equal amounts of the dough into two resealable plastic bags, and pat each into a disk. Let rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Remove one of the disks from the bag to a flour-coated surface. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out to a 10-inch round. Gently fit the rolled dough into a 9-inch pie pan, and refrigerate while you prepare the other pie ingredients. Bake as needed for your pie.

Recipe adapted from Melissa D’Arabian