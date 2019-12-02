How to make Annessa’s Pilgrim Casserole

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s not particularly so healthy, but Annessa says her Pilgrim Casserole is delicious!

It’s the only casserole she makes, and it’s easy to throw together with leftover ingredients from the Thanksgiving cooking. Feel free to use chicken in place of turkey.

Ingredients

1 sweet onion, diced

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup corn kernels (frozen, canned or already cooked)

4 cups shredded chopped leftover turkey

2 cans cream of mushroom, celery or chicken soup

1 cup sour cream (or plain Greek yogurt)

1 box stuffing mix

1 stick butter

Method