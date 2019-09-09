How to make Annessa’s Power Pancakes

Try this easy and freezable back-to-school breakfast.

This is a nutritious pancake made with oats — no other grains — sweetened with a banana.

They come out with a perfect pancake consistency, only a little more dense and hearty. I always make extra and freeze them (freezing instructions below), because they are an easily reheated breakfast for a fast morning, or made into an energizing snack by spreading a little natural peanut butter or coconut oil.

Annessa’s Power Pancakes

2 eggs

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

½ medium really ripe banana (freckle stage or beyond)

1 cup dry quick one-minute oats or whole rolled oats

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

In a food processor or bender, add eggs and pulse to beat. Next, add cottage cheese and banana, processing until cottage cheese is smooth. Then, add the oats, baking powder and cinnamon. Process until well-combined.

Heat a flat skillet or griddle over medium heat. Coat skillet with nonstick cooking spray or with a teaspoon butter or coconut oil.

Using a large spoon, ladle or cookie scoop, pour in about ¼ cup of batter for one pancake. Cook each pancake about 2-3 minutes per side. You’ll know its ready to flip when the bubbles start to reach the center of the pancake. Flip and cook 2-3 minutes on the other side. Enjoy!

Eat by themselves, with a little pure maple syrup and fresh berries, or spread with a nut butter and sprinkle with unsweetened coconut, granola, sliced bananas or sunflower seeds for a power snack.

To freeze, let pancakes completely cool, then stack into a zip-top freezer bag. To reheat, microwave one pancake from 10-30 seconds (depending on your microwave) or toast them in the oven on a low-broil. Can be frozen for three months.