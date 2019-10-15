How to make Annessa’s Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe from Tuesday’s “All IN.”
Annessa’s Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
4 eggs
2 cups sugar
1 cup oil
2 cups solid pack pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
2 cups flour
2 tsp baking soda
2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Mix dry ingredients together in a bowl and set aside. Spray a muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a separate bowl, beat eggs with sugar until well blended. Add the oil and continue to beat. Then add dry ingredients, beating until well blended.
- Add pumpkin and beat until blended. Scoop mixture into muffin pan, filling each cup halfway full. Bake for about 15 minutes, just until the tops are done and no longer glossy.
- Cool in pan for 15 minutes. This recipe should make about 30 cupcakes! Remove, let completely cool, then top with cream cheese frosting.
Cream Cheese Frosting
8 oz cream cheese
2 sticks butter, softened
2 lb powdered sugar
1 tablespoon real vanilla extract
Blend first two ingredients really well. Add powdered sugar and vanilla, beating until light and fluffy.