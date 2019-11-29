How to make Annessa’s Turkey-Avocado-Cranberry Panini

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Transform those Thanksgiving leftovers into something deliciously irresistible! These panini make the perfect post-Thanksgiving answer.
Ingredients
- 2 slices sprouted-grain bread
- 1/2 teaspoon coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons homemade cranberry sauce
- 1 teaspoon chipotle adobo sauce (the liquid from chipotles canned in adobo sauce)
- 1 slice provolone cheese
- 2-3 ounces sliced turkey
- 1 handful kale or spinach
- 3-4 thin slices apple
- 1/4 medium ripe avocado, sliced
- Sprinkle sea salt
- Optional: a few fresh herbs such as flat-leaf parsley, basil or sage
Method
- Heat a skillet to medium, add coconut oil and swirl over pan. Lay 1 slice bread down, letting it toast on one side while you make the rest of the sandwich.
- In a small bowl, mix cranberry sauce and chipotle adobo sauce. Spread on top of bread in the skillet.
- Add provolone cheese. Then layer on turkey, handful of greens, any fresh herbs and thinly sliced apple.
- Mash avocado on other slice of bread, and sprinkle on salt.
- Place bread with avocado side down on top of sandwich, pressing down. Flip sandwich over and press down again, letting the other side of sandwich toast, the cheese melt and the ingredients get hot.
- Use an iron skillet on top of sandwich to encourage the pressing. Toast sandwich in the skillet about 2 more minutes or until golden brown.