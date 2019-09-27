How to make Annessa’s White Chicken Chili

INDIAANPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe featured on Friday’s “All IN.”
Annessa’s White Chicken Chili
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized chunks
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 ½ cups chicken stock or broth
- 1 (10 ounce) can Ro-tel brand tomatoes, drained
- 2 (14.5 ounce) cans great northern beans, drained
- 2 cups shredded 2% reduced-fat Mexican blend cheese or Monterey Jack cheese
- Spray a large Dutch oven or stock pot with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium high (or use 2 teaspoons of coconut or grape seed oil). Add onion, and cook until slightly translucent, about 2-3 minutes.
- Add chicken and garlic. Sauté until chicken is cooked through.
- Add cumin, oregano, chicken broth, Ro-tel, and beans. Simmer on low for 20 minutes.
- Turn off heat, and stir in cheese. Salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve immediately! Don’t forget some delicious toppings!
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Serving size: 1 cup
Recipe makes: 8 servings
Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories 276, Total Fat 8 g, Saturated Fat 5 g, Polyunsaturated Fat .5 g, Monounsaturated Fat 1.6 g, Cholesterol 65 mg, Sodium 609 mg, Potassium 310 mg, Total Carbohydrate 17 g, Fiber 5.2 g, Sugars 0 g, Protein 32 g.