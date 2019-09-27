How to make Annessa’s White Chicken Chili

by: Annessa Chumbley

Annessa’s White Chicken Chili (WISH Photo/Annessa Chumbley)

INDIAANPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe featured on Friday’s “All IN.”

Annessa’s White Chicken Chili

  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized chunks
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 ½ cups chicken stock or broth
  • 1 (10 ounce) can Ro-tel brand tomatoes, drained
  • 2 (14.5 ounce) cans great northern beans, drained
  • 2 cups shredded 2% reduced-fat Mexican blend cheese or Monterey  Jack cheese
  1. Spray a large Dutch oven or stock pot with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium high (or use 2 teaspoons of coconut or grape seed oil). Add onion, and cook until slightly translucent, about 2-3 minutes.
  2. Add chicken and garlic. Sauté until chicken is cooked through.
  3. Add cumin, oregano, chicken broth, Ro-tel, and beans. Simmer on low for 20 minutes.
  4. Turn off heat, and stir in cheese. Salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Serve immediately! Don’t forget some delicious toppings!

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes

Serving size: 1 cup
Recipe makes: 8 servings

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories 276, Total Fat 8 g, Saturated Fat 5 g, Polyunsaturated Fat .5 g, Monounsaturated Fat 1.6 g, Cholesterol 65 mg, Sodium 609 mg, Potassium 310 mg, Total Carbohydrate 17 g, Fiber 5.2 g, Sugars 0 g, Protein 32 g.

