How to make buckeyes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe from Wednesday’s “All IN.”
Buckeyes (Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Balls)
1 small container peanut butter
1 cup whole oats (plus more if needed)
3 scoops vanilla protein powder
1/4 cup sweetener, such as Stevia in the Raw
2 cups dark chocolate chips
1/2 teaspoon coconut oil
- Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. If “dough” is too runny, add a little more oats. Put peanut butter mixture in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Remove and shape into balls — a couple of tablespoons each. Place each ball on a parchment-covered baking sheet, and put the sheet with the balls into the refrigerator.
- In a small glass bowl, melt dark chocolate with the coconut oil in the microwave. Stir to make sure it’s completely melted (but not overly hot). Remove peanut butter balls from the refrigerator and twirl each in the chocolate, leaving the top of it free, so it looks like a buckeye. It’s easiest to do this with a toothpick or skewer. Set each buckeye back on the parchment-covered baking sheet. Repeat for the rest of the buckeyes, and put them back into the refrigerator until chocolate sets up completely.
- Eat and enjoy!