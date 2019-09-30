How to make Crockpot Steel Cuts Oats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe from Monday’s “All IN” on News 8.

Not that oats are a big deal to make ever, but it is so comforting and encouraging to have a hot nutritious breakfast waiting for you in the morning.

These Crockpot Steel Cuts Oats are sweetened naturally with an apple cooked in them. I love it in a big bowl with lots of toppings – like fresh chopped apple, toasted walnuts and a sprinkle of cinnamon; or bananas and berries; or sliced peaches and toasted pecans; or shaved dark chocolate and coconut flakes.

I could go on and on! The point is, steel cut oats are amazing.

They are chewy, hearty and fulfilling. They have immense health benefits. I’m a big believer in the power of oats to do everything from lower cholesterol to aid in weight loss. Enjoy!

Let me know what you top your oatmeal bowl with!

I created this recipe for Albertsons/Safeway.

Ingredients

2 cups steel oats

4 cups water

4 cups cashew milk

2 apples, such as gala coarsely chopped with skin on

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Preparation

1. In a crockpot, stir to combine all ingredients.

2. Turn crockpot setting to low for 8 hours. Stir and serve.

Makes about 6 cups

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 8 hours, 5 minutes

Servings Per Recipe: 12

Serving Size: 1/2 cup

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories 130.5, Total Fat 2.7 g, Saturated Fat 0.3 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.0 g, Monounsaturated Fat 0.3 g, Cholesterol 0.0 mg, Sodium 100.6 mg, Potassium 41.6 mg, Total Carbohydrate 22 g, Dietary Fiber 3.9 g, Sugars 1.7 g, Protein 4.7 g

Crockpot Steel Cut Oats (WISH Photo/Annessa Chumbley)