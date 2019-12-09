How to make Easy Hot Cocoa Cupcakes with Peppermint Whipped Cream

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — These are super chocolaty and so satisfying.

It’s a delicious treat to make while it’s snowing outside and you are celebrating the season.

They do not use any white flour and no refined sugar. Also, it’s easy to make ahead and freeze for an easy dessert.

Easy Hot Cocoa Cupcakes with Peppermint Whipped Cream

1 egg

2/3 cup raw honey

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/2 cup 0% Greek yogurt (such as Fage)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 cup oat flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup dark chocolate chips

Peppermint Whipped Cream

1 container coconut whipped cream

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

In a bowl, whisk honey, applesauce, yogurt, vanilla and egg together well. On top of the liquid mixture, add the rest of the ingredients — with exception of the chocolate chips — in order all around the bowl. Gently stir together until all ingredients are evenly incorporated. Divide batter among a 12-count cupcake tin sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees from 12-15 minutes. Cupcakes should be set in the middle but taste delicious and are gooey right out of the oven. To make the Peppermint Whipped Cream, fold peppermint extract into whipped cream. Let the Hot Cocoa Cupcakes cool and then top with a scoop of coconut whipped cream and a sprinkle of unsweetened cocoa powder or a stick of peppermint. Enjoy!