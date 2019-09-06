How to make gooey chocolate cookies

(WISH) — If you like gooey cookies (ahem cough – Annessa here – myself included:), but you are trying to eat healthier and stick to those goals that give you more energy, or go gluten-free, then this recipe is the perfect answer.

If you make this, take a pic and share on our Facebook page!

Gooey Chocolate Cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 cup natural creamy peanut butter

1 cup chickpeas, drained, rinsed and dried with a paper towel

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (or raw cacao powder)

1/2 cup raw honey

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375º. In a food processor, add peanut butter, chickpeas, cocoa powder, honey, and baking powder. Process until smooth – about 10 seconds or so. Scrape down the sides with a spatula and process again until a thick dough-like consistency forms. Stir in dark chocolate chips. Scoop out into tablespoon-sized dough balls onto a baking sheet covered in parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Press each down a little in the center to form a small cookie-shape (but cookie should still be puffy, not flat). Bake for 10-12 minutes. Cookies will have a “crackled” appearance on top, but will still be gooey in the middle. Don’t over bake them! Remove and let cool slightly before serving. Enjoy!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Makes about 24 cookies

Nutrition facts per cookie: Calories 88, Total Fat 4.1 g, Saturated Fat 1.4 g,

Polyunsaturated Fat 0.0 g, Monounsaturated Fat 0.0 g, Cholesterol 0.0 mg, Sodium 47.1 mg, Potassium 27.7 mg, Total Carbohydrate 11.8 g, Dietary Fiber 0.9 g, Sugars 8.3 g, Protein 2.1 g