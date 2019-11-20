How to make Mashed Maple Orange Sweet Potatoes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a twist on a traditional Thanksgiving side, whipped sweet potatoes, with a hint of orange, a dollop of maple and topped with sweet pecans.
It’s absolutely delicious!
Mashed Maple Orange Sweet Potatoes
4 pounds sweet potatoes, washed with skin left on
1/4 cup coconut milk, plus more if needed
1 tsp orange zest
1-1/2 tsp salt
Topping
1/2 cup chopped pecans
3 Tbs 100% pure maple syrup
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/8 tsp ground cloves
Pinch of cayenne pepper
3 Tbs pomegranate seeds
- In a large pot, boil sweet potatoes until fork-tender. Drain well and return to pot.
- Add coconut milk to pot and use a potato masher to get potatoes to a whipped but chunky consistency. (Alternatively, a hand-held mixer would work as well). Add a little more coconut milk if needed to get the right consistency. Fold in orange zest and salt until evenly incorporated. Scoop potatoes into a serving platter
- Toast pecans on a baking sheet at 400º for 5 minutes or until they are a light golden brown. Remove from oven and pour maple syrup over them. Sprinkle on cloves and cayenne. Toss mixture together with a fork. Add pecans to the top of mashed sweet potatoes. Pour any remaining maple syrup from the baking sheet on top of the potatoes too.
- Sprinkle the top with pomegranate seeds and serve immediately.
Pro tips
Add a dash of white pepper to the potatoes for a savory flavor.
If skipping added natural sweeteners, you can leave out the maple syrup. The dish will still have a delicious flavor.
Add as much coconut milk as you like to get the potatoes to the consistency you prefer. Milk, vegetable broth or any liquid will also work.
Use a squeeze of fresh orange juice for more orange flavor.