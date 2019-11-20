How to make Mashed Maple Orange Sweet Potatoes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a twist on a traditional Thanksgiving side, whipped sweet potatoes, with a hint of orange, a dollop of maple and topped with sweet pecans.

It’s absolutely delicious!

Mashed Maple Orange Sweet Potatoes

4 pounds sweet potatoes, washed with skin left on

1/4 cup coconut milk, plus more if needed

1 tsp orange zest

1-1/2 tsp salt

Topping

1/2 cup chopped pecans

3 Tbs 100% pure maple syrup

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp ground cloves

Pinch of cayenne pepper

3 Tbs pomegranate seeds

In a large pot, boil sweet potatoes until fork-tender. Drain well and return to pot. Add coconut milk to pot and use a potato masher to get potatoes to a whipped but chunky consistency. (Alternatively, a hand-held mixer would work as well). Add a little more coconut milk if needed to get the right consistency. Fold in orange zest and salt until evenly incorporated. Scoop potatoes into a serving platter Toast pecans on a baking sheet at 400º for 5 minutes or until they are a light golden brown. Remove from oven and pour maple syrup over them. Sprinkle on cloves and cayenne. Toss mixture together with a fork. Add pecans to the top of mashed sweet potatoes. Pour any remaining maple syrup from the baking sheet on top of the potatoes too. Sprinkle the top with pomegranate seeds and serve immediately.

Pro tips

Add a dash of white pepper to the potatoes for a savory flavor.

If skipping added natural sweeteners, you can leave out the maple syrup. The dish will still have a delicious flavor.

Add as much coconut milk as you like to get the potatoes to the consistency you prefer. Milk, vegetable broth or any liquid will also work.

Use a squeeze of fresh orange juice for more orange flavor.