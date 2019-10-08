How to make Meal-Prep Breakfast Burritos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe from Monday’s “All IN.”
Meal-Prep Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast burritos can easily be frozen, and reheated for a quick and nutritious breakfast on the go!
12 Happy Egg Free Range Organic Eggs, beaten
1/2 cup of your favorite salsa
1/2 cup black beans
1 cup shredded Mexican blend or cheddar cheese
1/2 cup diced cubed ham
12-16 medium-sized tortillas
- Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Wrap tortillas in parchment paper, then aluminum foil, and place in the oven just to warm for 5 minutes.
- Whisk eggs, add 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, and scramble on low.
- To build each burrito, using 1 tortilla, add 1/4 cup scrambled egg in the center, and then top with 1 tablespoon salsa, 2 tablespoons beans, and 2 tablespoons shredded cheese.
- Fold in all four sides, and then roll up like a burrito. Immediately put it in a zip-top gallon-sized bag, seam-side down.
- Repeat for the rest of the tortillas, making any kind of burritos you like. My kids love just egg, ham and cheese!
- Place each finished burrito seam-side down, side by side in a zip-top bag.
Write the date on the bag and freeze. When ready for an easy breakfast, remove a burrito and microwave or toast in the oven until warmed. Enjoy!