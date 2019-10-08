How to make Meal-Prep Breakfast Burritos

All IN

by: Annessa Chumbley

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe from Monday’s “All IN.”

Meal-Prep Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast burritos can easily be frozen, and reheated for a quick and nutritious breakfast on the go! 

12 Happy Egg Free Range Organic Eggs, beaten 
1/2 cup of your favorite salsa 
1/2 cup black beans 
1 cup shredded Mexican blend or cheddar cheese 
1/2 cup diced cubed ham 
12-16 medium-sized tortillas 

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Wrap tortillas in parchment paper, then aluminum foil, and place in the oven just to warm for 5 minutes. 
  • Whisk eggs, add 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, and scramble on low.
  • To build each burrito, using 1 tortilla, add 1/4 cup scrambled egg in the center, and then top with 1 tablespoon salsa, 2 tablespoons beans, and 2 tablespoons shredded cheese.
  • Fold in all four sides, and then roll up like a burrito. Immediately put it in a zip-top gallon-sized bag, seam-side down. 
  • Repeat for the rest of the tortillas, making any kind of burritos you like. My kids love just egg, ham and cheese!
  • Place each finished burrito seam-side down, side by side in a zip-top bag.

Write the date on the bag and freeze. When ready for an easy breakfast, remove a burrito and microwave or toast in the oven until warmed.  Enjoy! 

