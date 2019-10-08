How to make Meal-Prep Breakfast Burritos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe from Monday’s “All IN.”

Meal-Prep Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast burritos can easily be frozen, and reheated for a quick and nutritious breakfast on the go!

12 Happy Egg Free Range Organic Eggs, beaten

1/2 cup of your favorite salsa

1/2 cup black beans

1 cup shredded Mexican blend or cheddar cheese

1/2 cup diced cubed ham

12-16 medium-sized tortillas

Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Wrap tortillas in parchment paper, then aluminum foil, and place in the oven just to warm for 5 minutes.

Whisk eggs, add 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, and scramble on low.

To build each burrito, using 1 tortilla, add 1/4 cup scrambled egg in the center, and then top with 1 tablespoon salsa, 2 tablespoons beans, and 2 tablespoons shredded cheese.

Fold in all four sides, and then roll up like a burrito. Immediately put it in a zip-top gallon-sized bag, seam-side down.

Repeat for the rest of the tortillas, making any kind of burritos you like. My kids love just egg, ham and cheese!

Place each finished burrito seam-side down, side by side in a zip-top bag.

Write the date on the bag and freeze. When ready for an easy breakfast, remove a burrito and microwave or toast in the oven until warmed. Enjoy!