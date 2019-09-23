How to make Meal-Prep Spaghetti Squash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe from Monday’s “All IN.”
Meal-Prep Spaghetti Squash
1 spaghetti squash, cut in half and seeds removed
2 teaspoons olive oil (can also use cooking spray)
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- Preheat oven to 400º. Spray the cut side of squash with nonstick cooking spray and sprinkle with kosher salt (kosher or sea salt is must! Don’t skip that part; a little salt adds a lot of flavor). Bake, cut side down on a baking sheet for 40 minutes.
- Remove and scoop out the inner seeds. Let the squash cool, then gently pull the strands out with a fork. Save for using later in the week (there are so many things you can do with it), or season with pepper, lots of Parmesan cheese, and lemon juice and zest, and enjoy ASAP!