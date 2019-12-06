How to make Nutmeg & Roasted Pecan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a festive twist on a classic cookie.
A sprinkle of nutmeg and a cupful of roasted pecans sends this cookie into holiday status in a healthy way. Chewy, soft and absolutely heartwarming, all you need is a roaring fire and a window full of snow.
Nutmeg & Roasted Pecan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
2 eggs
1/2 cup 100% pure maple syrup
1 cup unsweetened peanut butter
2 teaspoons pure vanilla
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1-1/4 cup whole oats
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/3 cup raisins (golden raisins or regular)
1/2 cup roasted pecans, chopped
Sprinkle fresh nutmeg
- Preheat oven to 350º. In a bowl, whisk eggs for 1 minute. Stir in maple syrup, peanut butter, vanilla, cinnamon and salt.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and stir together. Drop batter by 16 large spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet.
- Bake from 10-12 minutes. Cookies should be puffy and chewy. Enjoy!