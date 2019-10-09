How to make Pumpkin Spice Granola

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe from Wednesday’s “All IN.”
I love to put this granola in festive bags and give it as a gift. Or just eat it all myself. Enjoy!
Pumpkin Spice Granola
- 2/3 cup canned pure pumpkin
- 2 tablespoons almond milk
- 1/2 cup local honey
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 3 1/2 cups whole rolled oats
- 1/2 chopped walnuts
- 1/2 cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds, or pecans)
- 1/3 cup your favorite dry sweetener (I use Sucanat, which is dehydrated evaporated cane juice, or Stevia-in-the-Raw®, if you can stay away from refined sugar, do it!)
- a good sprinkle kosher salt, about 1/2 teaspoon or so
- 1/2 cup golden raisins
- In a medium bowl mix pumpkin, milk, honey, vanilla, and seasonings. Whisk well.
- Add oats, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sweetener, and salt. Mix until oats and nuts are evenly coated.
- Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Spread granola out in an even layer (very important step), and bake at 275 degrees for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Cook a little longer for more crunchy granola, and a little shorter for chewy. Granola will become harder as it cools down and dries.
- Stir in raisins when granola comes out of the oven. Store in an airtight container.