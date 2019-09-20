How to make secret recipe chocolate chip cookies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s how to make the chocolate chip cookies featured Friday on “All IN.”
Annessa’s Family Secret Recipe Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 sticks Land O’Lakes Sweet Cream Salted Butter, softened
3/4 cup Domino granulated sugar
3/4 cup Domino packed brown sugar
2 Eggland’s Best large eggs
2-3 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
2-1/3 cup Gold Medal Flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 cup Ghirardelli dark chocolate chips
3/4 cup Nestle Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Morsels
3/4 cup Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips
- 1. In a medium bowl, beat butter until the color gets lighter (2 minutes). Add sugars and mix until creamed everything together.
- 2. Add in eggs, one at a time, beating well. Add vanilla extract and mix.
- 3. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour and baking soda. Then add it into cookie dough mixture, one cup at a time, and mix.
- 4. Stir in chocolate chips! Scoop dough into a freezable container and store in the freezer for at least 2 hours. When ready to bake, heat oven to 375 degrees. Scoop out cookie dough into rounds onto a baking sheet covered in either parchment paper or a silicone baking mat, and press each down a bit in the middle with your thumb.
- 5. Bake for 8 minutes, until they are slightly light brown on the outer edge, but still goeey in the middle. Remove and let them cool, then move them to rest on the counter …if you can resist.
SECRETS
You must freeze the batter! This makes a huge difference.
Use real vanilla and double or triple it.
Only salted sweet cream butter.
Bake on a Silpat and gently push cookies down in the middle.
Use a mix of dark, milk and semi-sweet chocolate.
Underbake!