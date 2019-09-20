How Whale of a Sale in Westfield got its start 10 years ago

WESTFIELD, IN (WISH) — For a decade, the Whale of a Sale consignment sale of kids’ goods has been giving deals to parents.

Founders Courtney O’Neil and Jennifer Hare are moms, entrepreneurs, friends and sorority sisters from Butler University. They told “All IN” reporter Randall Newsome about how it all got started.

It’s “something we started just among friends,” O’Neil said. “Everybody had so much baby stuff at their house and didn’t know what to do with it and said, ‘Hey, let’s recycle it and give it new life.'”

Ten years later, the sale is Indiana’s largest kids consignment event featuring baby and teen clothing, toys, strollers, books, sporting goods, furniture and more.

Hare said she remembers when they started a lot smaller.

“We used to have this in a clubhouse,” Hare said.

CALLING ALL PARENTS🚨🚨🚨 The “Whale of a Sale” is happening right now! Get discount deals for your little ones today! WISH-TV WISH-TV ALL IN Posted by Randall Newsome on Thursday, September 19, 2019

There’s also incentive to be a giver. The average consignor earns $500 at the event.

The event Thursday had many pregnant and new mothers.

“It’s like Christmas for parents,” said first-time visitor and new mom Aly Richardson.

There are 100,000 items for sale on the Grand Park Fieldhouse floor. The event runs through Sunday.