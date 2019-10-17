IMPD, IFD to face off in basketball game at UIndy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A battle on the hardwood is set for Saturday.

It’s not your normal basketball game. Hoops and Heroes is a friendly competition for a good cause.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department are facing off to see which team is better at basketball.

The first Hoops and Heroes was organized after Kimberlee Carmack, an Indianapolis police officer, lost her life at the hands of her ex-husband after years of physical and sexual violence in April 2014.

The game raises money for the Julian Center and victims of domestic violence.

A free Family Fun Fest at 1 p.m. will preview the game at UIndy’s Nicoson Hall on Saturday. Tip off is set for 2:15 p.m.

Click the video to learn more.