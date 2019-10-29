IMPD officer in viral photo describes moment he soothed child with autism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A photo shared hundreds of times over the weekend shows an IMPD officer helping calm a boy with autism. The officer joined “All IN” on Monday to talk about the special moment.

Officer Richard El explained that his job isn’t always about catching criminals — it’s about helping his community.

IMPD officers were flagged down by the child’s father while patrolling a neighborhood. The man told the officer his son ran away after a fight with his sister and he was scared.

El found the child a few blocks away and helped him calm down while they waited for the boy’s father to get there.

The Indianapolis native and Ben Davis High School graduate said knowing the signs of autism and using his training helped him comfort the boy until the family could be reunited.

