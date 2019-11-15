Indiana Historical Society hosting 6th annual Festival of Trees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Historical Society is working to help Hoosiers get in the holiday spirit with the Festival of Trees event.

Ninety-two creatively decorated trees have been contributed by local businesses and nonprofits like The Salvation Army. That’s a dozen more than the organization had in 2018.

“We’ve got organizations and companies across the state that come in and sponsor a tree and they decorate it and it’s all themed based on their organization and what they’re trying to accomplish,” said Jody Blankenship, president and CEO of the Indiana Historical Society. “You’ll see some pretty unique trees here that you wouldn’t imagine even seeing before you look at them.”

Over the years upside-down trees and trees made from unconventional materials like balloons, tires and books have been on display.

One of the trees that catches your eye this year is on the first floor and it’s appropriately titled the ‘Harley Tree’ by Southside Harley Davidson in Indianapolis. Their tree included Santa’s sleigh, with mini-motorcycles attached instead of reindeer.

“We’ve been here since the beginning and every year we try to do something new,” said Southside Harley Davidson’s J.R. Combs. “It gets me excited to be creative.”

In 2016, The Salvation Army decided it would get involved and use this cause to help kids in need. Now The Salvation Army joined the launch of their Red Kettle Campaign along with displaying their Angel Tree. The tree on display has some of the names of the kids the organization is personally delivering gifts to for Christmas. You can take a look at that one here.

“It’s a great program and it helps 7,000 kids,” Major Robert Webster said. “Can you imagine how much we’re going to help out Santa this year?”

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Indiana Historical Society, which is a nonprofit that operates solely on donations.

When you purchase a ticket to attend, you can also vote for your favorite tree at the festival. Click here for more information.