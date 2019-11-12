Indiana War Memorial brings military members together on Veterans Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People who attend the Veterans Day service at the Indiana War Memorial say it’s a special experience.

“The program in there just really brought goosebumps up on me,” said Indianapolis City-County Councilor William Oliver.

Every year, it’s a ceremony that hits home for many, but maybe none more Oliver. He has 34 family members who have served in the military over many generations. Every year, he brings out a poster, complete with their names and faces, for people to see.

“I’m very proud of them,” Oliver said. “That’s all we have is our memories and images and these images are very powerful.”

Oliver says the poster is an instant conversation starter with every veteran he comes into contact with.

“For other veterans to come up to me and acknowledge and they’re in awe to see so many in one family, that really just sends me and inspires me to be around veterans all the time,” he said. “I don’t know how long I’ll be able to do this, but I’m sure my son and grandson will pick this up and carry it forward. “

During the ceremony, a bell was rung for every war our service men and women have fought and died in, celebrating the ones who are still here and the ones we’ve lost and are still missing in action.

Service men and women said the best part of the ceremony was sharing moments and stories with other veterans.

“You have a silent connection,” said U.S. Navy Officer Tammy Sgro said. “No words are needed. No words can really describe it.”

Retired Navy veteran Joseph Lahr served for 23 years, but he said he still remembers his experiences like they happened yesterday.

“As I tell my kids, it wasn’t all fun, but it was all good,” Lahr said. “It’s hard to describe the emotions I get when I think about what we did, how we did it, the people I served with. I spent a lot of time talking to other veterans and it’s interesting that no matter what war, no matter what service, no matter where they served, there’s a commonality that we all served.”

Lahr believes in the way Veterans Day is celebrated in his home state of Indiana.

“We do this stuff right,” he said.

Sgro says the ceremony is a reminder of why she chose to serve and even risk dying for the cost of freedom.

“We’re all going to go someday, and there’s no other way I’d rather go than keeping people safe, protecting our freedom,” she said.

For Sgro, celebrating Veterans Day is a chance to shine a light on the ones who would make that sacrifice to make sure that freedom stays protected.

“[It shows] how America’s patriotism shines, and it shines super bright.”