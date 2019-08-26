Magician from Indy, ‘Johnny Magic’ performs on ‘Penn and Teller: Fool Us’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City native and magician Jon “Johnny Magic” Mobley is showing off his talents on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

Magicians on the CW show (that airs on WISH-TV in Indianapolis) try to stump the legendary duo with some never-before-seen tricks, and Mobley gave it a shot.

Mobley said he has entertained audiences across the Midwest for 25 years, starting when he was a child.

“I loved the amazing feeling I had after watching a magician when I was 8 years old,” he said.

He said he has performed in Hawaii, Mexico and Japan.

On the show, he said, he is showcasing his skills against some of the best magicians in the world.

On the premier of “All IN” on WISH-TV on Monday, Mobley showed News 8’s Randall Newsome what he’s capable of.

During his career, Mobley said he has impressed big-time athletes including New Orleans Saints auarterback Drew Brees and “Good Morning America” co-host ad former NFL star Michael Strahan.

“Johnny Magic” was to appear on the Penn & Teller show at 8 p.m. Monday (Aug. 26.) Mobley was to have a watch party at Main Event in Indianapolis, where he will also be performing.