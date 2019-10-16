Indy Eleven hosts Fan Appreciation Night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven soccer team was hosting its last regular season home game Wednesday night, and it’s showing fans some appreciation.

John Koluder, Indy Eleven communications and marketing director, said Wednesday that regardless of the final score they will have some special gifts for their loyal fan base.

“Results aside, we’re giving away 1,000 of our annual team posters and we’re also starting a game-worn jersey auctions after the game that go through our playoff run,” Koluder said.

With a win or a tie, they also have a chance to host a playoff game.

“With everything (we have) on the line as far as post-season implications, it’s going to be an even bigger deal here,” Koluder said.

If you’re wondering what home field advantage means to this team, check their recent record.

“It’s been since last July since we’ve lost at home,” Koluder said. “It’s one of the best home runs in league history.”

He said the presence of the fans gives the team an edge that sets it apart from other teams in the league and he’s hopeful that the same energy will carry them on a solid playoff run.

“They’re singing, chanting and waving flags 90 minutes straight and it’s that energy that our team has really fueled off of for the last year and a half,” Koluder said.

The game will air starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY TV-23.