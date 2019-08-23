Indy GreekFest kicks off in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The 2019 Indy GreekFest kicked off Friday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Carmel.

The event is meant to capture and share the Greek culture with Indianapolis and the surrounding area for the entire weekend.

Organizers have been holding this event now for 46 years.

People who visit the cathedral will get a chance to:

Sample authentic Greek foods and pastries, while listening to live music.

Learn some traditional Greek dances led by dance performers.

Take one of the cathedral tours and learn about the 2,000-year-old Orthodox Christian faith.

ALL IN reporter Randall Newsome got a chance to try out some of the Greek traditional favorites. Check it out:

For more information on the 2019 Indy GreekFest, click here.