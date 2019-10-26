Indy Mural Fest showcases dozens of local artists

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of Indianapolis artists are going all out on Saturday to bring local work to city spaces as part of the first-ever Indy Mural Fest.

More than 50 local artists are creating new pieces over the course of the weekend. The festival will feature mural, street and graffiti artists in many styles and genres.

Nick Smith, one of the lead artists on the project, explained why they decided to start the festival and what kind of lasting impact the event could have on the community.

“These artists are our community,” Smith said. “Our artists come from the community and they represent our community. We started this festival to show that local arts do exist and there’s people that are available to hire for all kinds of projects in the city.”

Each artist has been assigned an approximately 15-by-15 foot wall spot in one of six locations on the near south and southeast sides of the city.

“To be able to work on this wall with all of these amazing artists is really cool,” artist Aaron Scamihorn said about the event.

News 8 videographer Joy Hernandez runs Full Circle Nine Gallery and will be producing two original murals for the event.

Everyone is invited to a Saturday afternoon celebration with the artists at Indiana City Brewing, 24 S. Shelby St. The celebration runs from 2-6 p.m. and will feature food trucks, face painting and other festivities.

