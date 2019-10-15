Indy Scream Park is bringing new nightmare attractions for visitors

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indy Scream Park is trying to give people something new to scream about during the Halloween season this year.

They have a new haunted house this year called the “Nightmare Factory Blackout.” It’s a completely dark attraction where you can’t see who or what is coming next.

“Not only do you have to contend with the monsters that are in there and all the effects that jump out at you but you also have your own imagination to deal with in there,” Indy Scream Park’s Jon Pianki said.

Here are some of the other popular attractions to look out for at the Indy Scream Park this year:

Killgore’s 3D Circus: “3D circus clown attraction that is a total assault on all your senses. The 3D experience will have you disoriented and unsure of where the next terrifying clown scare will come from.”

All In‘s Randall Newsome did a tour of this experience with Indy Scream Park’s Jon Pianki on Facebook Live.

Zombieland Unchained: Those who participate in this interactive experience may be grabbed, held back, sent into hidden rooms, removed from their group or even forced to stay by a random monster.

Backwoods: Indy Scream Park organizers say “To find your way out of Backwoods you’ll need to navigate through dark, winding trails discovering different members of the cannibal family, the Tates, in their cabins, workshop, and outhouses.”

Pandemic Mutation: Those who opt-in for the Pandemic Mutation experience may be grabbed, held back, sent into hidden rooms, removed from their group or even forced to remain by live actors disguised as clowns, zombies and other monsters.

“Some of the actors are so good they catch me every time I walk through,” Pianki said. “I walk through the attraction several times a week and I know it’s coming and they still surprise me.”

The park is open to all ages seven days a week until Nov. 2. Click here to get your tickets.