Martinsville students compete to collect food for families in need

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An excitement like no other flowed through the gym at Green Township Elementary as kids celebrated the culmination of “Giving Feast.”

In 2019, the students at the K-4 school collected peanut butter for families in need of food. The students who brought in the most jars was revealed in front of the school and students’ parents.

The winners got to cover their principal, Paul Spahr, and some of their other teachers in Christmas wrapping paper. Spahr talked about how important it was to show his students meaning of the cause beyond just having fun.

“They’re learning more than just reading and writing,” Spahr said. “They’re learning that they’re part of the bigger community and that’s what this is all about.”

The project was organized by third-grade teacher Cathy Hall. The school, made up of just over 160 kids, manage to collect 761 jars of peanut butter.

“It’s amazing how much they want to help out in our community,” Hall said. “They’ve been phenomenal.”

All the collected peanut butter was delivered Friday to the Morgan County Food Pantry in Martinsville.