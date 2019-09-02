Melted Gorgonzola portobello burger: Meal Prep Monday

(WISH) — This week’s “All IN” Meal Prep Monday recipe features a low-carb Labor Day recipe you can make on a grill or a stovetop: A cheese-covered burger with mushroom caps instead of buns!
Watch it be made on “All IN” in the video.
Ingredients
2 (4 -ounce) grass-fed ground beef patties
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 sweet onion, sliced very thinly on the bias
4 large portobello mushroom caps, gills and stems removed
3/4 cup loosely packed baby spinach
1/4 cup sliced roasted red pepper strips
2 tablespoons crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
Balsamic drizzle, also called balsamic reduction, can be used as topping
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Preparation
- Lightly brush grill with oil and heat to medium high. Place a small iron skillet or grill-safe sheet pan on one side of the grill, brushing with oil. Add onions to the skillet, turning every few minutes.
- Lightly spray portobellos with nonstick cooking spray, and sprinkle both portobellos and burgers on both sides with kosher salt. Place both on grill.
- After 4-5 minutes, flip the burger and portobellos. Cook both an additional 4 minutes. Portobellos are done when they are tender, have grill marks and have released juices.
- On a cutting board, give spinach a squeeze (to slightly wilt it) and toss with roasted red pepper.
- When patties are cooked, build burger by placing the portobello with hollow side up. Add spinach-pepper mixture, then patty.
- Divide grilled onions between the two burgers and add a tablespoon of Gorgonzola to each. Drizzle generously with the balsamic drizzle. Top with final portobello bun. Serve!
Pro tips
- Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds on top of the portobello bun for a classic burger look.
- Pour the juice that has collected in the portobello mushroom cap into the skillet of onions for added flavor.
- Follow these grilling guidelines to achieve the your perfect burger patty:
- medium-rare (130-135° F): 7 minutes total
- medium (135-150° F): 8 minutes total
- medium-well (150-165° F): 9 minutes total
- well-done (165° F and higher): 10 minutes total
- only flip the patty once to achieve for a tender, juicier burger
Nutrition facts
- Servings Per Recipe: 2
- Serving Size: 1 portobello burger with 1/2 cup spinach mixture, 2 tablespoons grilled onions and 1 tablespoon Gorgonzola