Melted Gorgonzola portobello burger: Meal Prep Monday

(WISH) — This week’s “All IN” Meal Prep Monday recipe features a low-carb Labor Day recipe you can make on a grill or a stovetop: A cheese-covered burger with mushroom caps instead of buns!

Watch it be made on “All IN” in the video.

Ingredients

2 (4 -ounce) grass-fed ground beef patties

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 sweet onion, sliced very thinly on the bias

4 large portobello mushroom caps, gills and stems removed

3/4 cup loosely packed baby spinach

1/4 cup sliced roasted red pepper strips

2 tablespoons crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

Balsamic drizzle, also called balsamic reduction, can be used as topping

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Preparation

Lightly brush grill with oil and heat to medium high. Place a small iron skillet or grill-safe sheet pan on one side of the grill, brushing with oil. Add onions to the skillet, turning every few minutes.

Lightly spray portobellos with nonstick cooking spray, and sprinkle both portobellos and burgers on both sides with kosher salt. Place both on grill.

After 4-5 minutes, flip the burger and portobellos. Cook both an additional 4 minutes. Portobellos are done when they are tender, have grill marks and have released juices.

On a cutting board, give spinach a squeeze (to slightly wilt it) and toss with roasted red pepper.

When patties are cooked, build burger by placing the portobello with hollow side up. Add spinach-pepper mixture, then patty.

Divide grilled onions between the two burgers and add a tablespoon of Gorgonzola to each. Drizzle generously with the balsamic drizzle. Top with final portobello bun. Serve!

Pro tips

Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds on top of the portobello bun for a classic burger look.

Pour the juice that has collected in the portobello mushroom cap into the skillet of onions for added flavor.

Follow these grilling guidelines to achieve the your perfect burger patty: medium-rare (130-135° F): 7 minutes total medium (135-150° F): 8 minutes total medium-well (150-165° F): 9 minutes total well-done (165° F and higher): 10 minutes total only flip the patty once to achieve for a tender, juicier burger



Nutrition facts