Mozel Sanders Foundation radiothon hopes to raise $20,000 for Thanksgiving meals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mozel Sanders Foundation has been serving hungry people in central Indiana for the last 48 years with its Thanksgiving Day dinner.

For 17 of those years, the nonprofit has partnered with Radio One in downtown Indianapolis to help raise funds for the cause.

Stephanie Sanders, daughter-in-law of the late Mozel and current president of the Mozel Sanders Foundation, says their goal for 2019 is to raise $20,000.

“It’s about $4.50 per person, but the radio station is asking everybody to feed a family of four and that’s about 20 bucks,” Sanders said. “We all have 20 bucks. We may not have 50, but we got 20 and it’ll be a blessing to be able to feed four hungry souls with your donation.”

In 2018, the foundation fed over 40,000 people throughout Central Indiana on Thanksgiving Day.

Sanders says carrying on her father-in-law’s legacy is a family affair and everybody gets involved along with thousands of volunteers.

“My son said a healthy mind begins with a full stomach. Mozel said, ‘Don’t look down on a man unless you’re trying to pick him up,’ and I say if each one would feed one, everybody would be fed,” she said.

Now she’s calling on the community to come up big in numbers once again to help them make sure families are fed for Thanksgiving.

“Come out and help us and let’s be a blessing to our city,” Sanders said.

For more on how you can give to the cause visit the website here and scroll to the bottom of the website’s homepage to submit your donation.