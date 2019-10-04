Newfields sells out first ‘Harvest’ festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The inaugural “Harvest” event to celebrate fall at Newfields saw a big response, selling out after the first day.

Thousands of people bought tickets to see the 50 acres of fall on the campus that surrounds the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

“We saw an incredible response to our holiday experience with our Winterlights, and we thought, ‘How can we get more people through the door and celebrate everything there is to celebrate about the great state of Indiana?” said Jonathan Wright, Newfields horticulture deputy director.

The response from the community was so big that tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday sold out early Friday.

“We pull together all the creativity and all the bounty of the season,” Wright said. You can see things, taste things and experience them with all of your senses.”

Families can enjoy seasonal horticulture displays, pumpkin painting, art-making activities and a designated play area.

The celebration also includes tastings from local and regional chefs and vendors, hands-on demonstrations and workshops, and a chance to interact with farmers, brewers and distillers.

All In‘s Randall Newsome went inside to see all the sights and family fun for himself. Check it out here.

Organizers said they hope to make the event bigger next year and ultimately make “Harvest” the place to celebrate timeless autumn traditions now and for years to come.

You can click here for more information on the festival and upcoming fall events.