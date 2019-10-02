Nickel Plate Express invites families to first ‘Wizard Express’ train ride

ATLANTA, Ind. (WISH) – Families have a chance to go on a magical train ride this month.

The “Wizard Express” is a 75-minute ride full of wonders and spells.

It’s an experience run by the Nickel Plate Express in Atlanta, Indiana.

The nonprofit has put on many different excursions for special occasions since it was founded in 2017, but this is the very first time the “Wizard Express” will board passengers.

A ticket purchase for the “Wizard Express” includes an 75-minute ride, activities, a wand and butter beer, featuring local businesses like Westfield Brewing.

News 8’s Randall Newsome had the chance to test out some of the potions that will be featured on the ride. Check it out below.

“I’m really looking (forward) to the butter beer, and there’s some for adults and kids,” Dagny Zupin with the Nickel Plate Express said.

Before you board, people behind the trip say to be sure to pick the correct car you wish to be sorted into and to definitely come in costume.

Adult tickets are $27 and it’s $25 for kids.

The “Wizard Express” is nearly sold out for its opening weekend, however rides will also be available October 12-13. Tickets can be purchased through the Nickel Plate Express website.