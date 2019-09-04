One Pan Chicken with Cider Mustard Sauce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A balanced and nutritious dinner made all in one pan? Yes, please! If you’ve never tried this technique, now is your chance. I hope you start with this recipe, because it is easy, delicious, and highlights the flavors coming up: end of summer and beginning of fall.

Annessa’s One-Pan Fall Chicken with Cider Mustard Sauce

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast

16 ounces Brussels sprouts, sliced in half

1 sweet potato, quartered and sliced

3 Gala apples

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Cider Mustard Sauce

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

1 teaspoon raw apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons water

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Slice 2 apples horizontally into 8 rounds. On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, add 4 apple slices to the middle of the pan. Lay chicken breast on top of the apples. Spread 1 clove of grated garlic over the chicken breast and sprinkle with salt. Lay the other slices of apple on top of the chicken breast.

2. Spread Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes on the pan around the chicken. Slice the final apple into wedges, and add it to the baking sheet. Toss the vegetables with olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, so that they are all evenly coated. Arrange the vegetables so that they are in a single layer around the chicken.

3. Place in oven and bake for 40 minutes, until vegetables are fork-tender, and chicken is cooked through.

4. While chicken is baking, make Cider Mustard Sauce: combine all ingredients into a small bowl and stir. Add just enough water (2-3 tablespoons) to thin it out so sauce can be drizzled on top of chicken.

5. Remove One-Pan Chicken to a serving plate, with vegetables all around. Drizzle sauce on top of chicken or serve it on the side. Enjoy!