Pacers 5K, mascot contest lead up to start of season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are getting ready to start their regular season later this month, and there’s a lot of fun for fans ahead.

The team is hosting the Pacers 5K starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. You can register for the 5K by going to Pacers.com/5k.

The Pacers are also calling on fans to help vote Boomer into the Mascot Hall of Fame. Voting ends Saturday. Fans can vote once a day. To cast a vote for Boomer, go to Pacers.com/Boomer.

The Pacers regular season schedule opens Oct. 23 against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m.