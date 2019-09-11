Pacers ‘Fan Zones’ holding auditions ahead of new season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –With just over a month left before the 2019-20 NBA season, the Indiana Pacers are already in search of the loudest and most passionate fans to fill up their “Fan Zones” inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Center Myles Turner and new forward T.J. Warren will each have a section full of dedicated fans for each home game.

200 winners will receive one or two tickets in either “Turner’s Block” or “Warren’s Warr1ors” to either 22 or 43 Pacers home games.

Fans must complete an online registration form and submit a photo or URL link to their personal, non-private social media post on either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, showing their highest level of creativity and enthusiasm for basketball and the Pacers.

“We just want to see fans that really enjoy this team and want to go above and beyond,” Pacers Director of Marketing, Joshua Shuck, said.

Entries can be submitted online. Finalists will be notified that they have been selected to participate in the live try-out no later than 5:00 p.m. September 20. Winners will be selected after performing in a live audition in front of Turner and Warren.

Shuck says Warren, a new addition to the team, is looking forward to getting in touch with the Pacers’ fan base.

“We approached a lot of the players and he was really excited to do it,” Shuck said.

Registration is open through September 16 at 12 p.m. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter the auditions.

Finalists will be selected Thursday, September 26.