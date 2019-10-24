Pacers’ Victor Oladipo sings ‘Purdue Rain’ at children’s hospital Halloween party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time ever, the Indiana Pacers joined kids at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital for a Halloween party on Thursday.

Some of the players, including Victor Oladipo, the Pacemates and Boomer the mascot stopped by to have fun with kids and their families. The Pacers brought along some fun costumes and plenty of treats.

Oladipo dressed as Prince and entertained the kids while singing “Purple Rain.” Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell dressed as Superman and shared some special moments with the kids at the hospital.

“It means everything to come and spend time with the kids here,” McConnell said. “We’re out working hard every day, and I think people take for granted what we have and we come in here and just try to put a smile on their face and make their day.”

The kids also joined the players in arts and crafts projects, including painting pumpkins.

“We walk in here and see how excited they are to see us and just be able to do arts and crafts, make pumpkins and dress up. It’s all been really fun,” McConnell said.

Dr. Lauren Brankle, the pediatric hospitalist, said she looks out for all of the kids at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and events such as these make an impact because many patients can’t take part in traditional Halloween activities due to their illnesses.

“It feels wonderful. You can see all of the kids, families, even some staff members here, really celebrating the holiday spirit with the Pacers, which is great to have them,” Brankle said.

You can check out more of the costumes from players T.J. Leaf, Alize Johnson and T.J. McConnell on All In Reporter Randall Newsome’s Facebook Live.