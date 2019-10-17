‘Pink Mile’ event hopes to help fight against breast cancer – one foot at a time

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Women in Need Foundation (IWIN) is putting on a brand new event to help women in the fight against breast cancer in Hendricks County.

It’s called “The Pink Mile.”

“There are 5,280 feet in a mile. If I can get 5,000 people to donate just $2, I will reach my goal to raise $10,000 this October” event organizer, Ruth Nasser, said.

Through The Pink Mile, the IWIN Foundation hopes to unite Hendricks County in raising money & awareness to support local patients.

They held a Luminary Walk that included a Survivor Celebration, food trucks and entertainment at the Avon – Hendricks Regional Health YMCA on Oct. 17, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Oftentimes patients going through treatments are faced with many concerns that distract them from taking proper care of themselves,” Ruth said. “IWIN helps to help alleviate these stresses so patients focus on their health. This is my grassroots effort to make an impact here in Hendricks County.”

The IWIN Foundation supports individuals statewide currently receiving treatment for breast cancer by securing and paying for individual services that relieve emotional, physical and financial burdens.

They are taking donations to support the cause all month long.

Click here for more information on how you can help.